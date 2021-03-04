Chelsea City Councillor Leo Robinson Honored During “Black Excellence on the Hill”

On Friday, February 26, Chelsea City Councillor Leo Robinson was honored by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus (MBLLC) during their annual “Black Excellence on the Hill” event, which took place virtually this year due to the COVID pandemic. Each February, as a part of celebrations to mark Black History Month, the MBLLC hosts this event to celebrate and honor Black leaders from across the Commonwealth.

State Rep. Jessica A. Giannino, who was elected in November and also serves a Revere councilor-at-large, nominated Robinson to be recognized as Sixteenth Suffolk District honoree.

“Leo has dedicated his life to serve the community of Chelsea. He is famous for saying, ‘I’m all in,’ and for anyone who knows him, it is so much more than words,” said Representative Giannino. “Leo’s passion and love for his community inspires me every day. I am proud to call him my colleague, but I am even more proud to call him my friend. Congratulations, Leo, and thank you for all you do for Chelsea.”

Robinson is a lifelong resident of Chelsea, a family man, a veteran of the United States Army who served our nation valiantly, and is a five-term President of the Chelsea Council. Leo is known for his kind and compassionate personality, and as a man who truly loves Chelsea and its residents. He is a dedicated member of the community who works tirelessly for its betterment and has been engaged in many organizations in the city throughout the years.

State Rep. Dan Ryan congratulated Robinson on receiving the prestigious award.

‘Leo is a long-time friend and dedicated public servant,” said Ryan. “From his local cable show, to the Lewis Latimer Society and his history of working on Social Justice issues back to the Rev. King’s march on Washington, Leo finds ways to make a positive impact of Chelsea and beyond. This recognition is well deserved.”

Known as the dean of Chelsea government, Robinson, through his work in numerous organizations, has been making the city a better place to live and work for more than six decades. He has been a stalwart in the sports community as both a former CHS basketball standout and youth sports coach in the CYBL where he and friend, Brucie Harrison, led the Bucks to the playoff championship. Robinson began coaching youth basketball players in the 1960s when he teamed up with Phil Silver to lead a Chelsea travel team.

Robinson and his wife, Linda Alioto-Robinson, have a daughter, Lucia, who is the head women’s basketball coach at Vassar College, and two grandchildren, Kaia and Kellen. Lucia’s husband is Michael Griggs.

“I am very humbled and honored to receive this award,” said Leo Robinson. “I accepted the award on behalf of my family and the residents of Chelsea.”