Construction look-ahead through March 6

This is a brief overview of construction operations and traffic impacts for the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work, temporary ramp and street closures, and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

ROUTE 1 TRAFFIC IMPACTS

ROUTE 1 NORTHBOUND: Approaching the Tobin Bridge from Boston, the work zone begins in the right lane. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.)

ROUTE 1 SOUTHBOUND: Approaching the Chelsea Curves from the North Shore, the work zone is in the median. All 3 travel lanes are open during the daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.)

LOCAL STREET CLOSURES

There are no local street closures scheduled for this look-ahead period.

WORK HOURS

Most work will occur during daytime working hours (7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) on weekdays. Some work will take place on a 2nd shift (2 p.m. – 1 a.m.) and overnight hours (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) and on Saturdays (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.).

DESCRIPTION OF SCHEDULED WORK

ROUTE 1 NORTHBOUND: Installation of new bridge deck will continue through the Chelsea Curves.

ROUTE 1 SOUTHBOUND: Completion of new bridge deck and placement of bridge barrier will continue through the Chelsea Curves.

For more information about the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project, please visit the project website. mass.gov/tobin-bridgechelsea-curves-rehabilitation-project.

COMPLETED WORK

All remaining work is within the Chelsea Viaduct portion of the job. Work has begun on the reconstruction of parking lots underneath the Chelsea Viaduct.

North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project

The foundations for the new North Washington Street Bridge are currently under construction.

All traffic is now on the temporary bridge with work underway to construct the new permanent bridge.

There will be police details in both Keany and City Square during peak traffic hours.

For more information about the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project, please visit: mass.gov/north-washington-street-bridge-replacement

TRAVEL TIPS

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The contractors are coordinating with local event organizers and police to provide awareness and manage traffic during events. For your awareness, there will be no events at the TD Garden during this look ahead schedule.