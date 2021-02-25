CBC Black History Month celebration a success

The Chelsea Black Community was set to honor its “Chelsea Trailblazers” Wednesday night, bringing to a close the organization’s schedule of events in celebration of Black History Month.

CBC President Joan Cromwell said the community celebration would recognize “Chelsea Trailblazers through the COVID-19 pandemic and social injustice.”

Cromwell and other CBC leaders are being lauded for the varied schedule of events that were well attended via Zoom.

“The month was amazing,” said Cromwell. “It

was informative, full of education and awareness. We had close to 100 people at some of the events.”

Last week Superior Court Justice Angel Kelley led a panel that discussed initiatives in addressing racial disparities as well as ideas for community partnership and employment opportunity. Chelsea’s well-known spirtual leader, Rev. Dr. Sandra Whitley, facilitated the event on Zoom.

“I think the discussion was helpful in terms of knowing where we’re going as our community while developing a relationship with the Chelsea court system,” said Cromwell.

The CBC leader said she appreciated the planning efforts of Bunker Hill Community Dean Sharon Caulfield, School Committee member Henry Wilson, and board member Dakeya Christmas.

“Sharon was incredible in her organizing role,” said Cromwell. “Her implementation of the Black History Month photo exhibit at the Salvation Army was dynamic. Her photos were displayed beautifully.”

Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson, dean of Chelsea city government, said the CBC and its multi-faced observance of Black History Month effectively raised awareness about important issues affecting the city.

“I know this year was challenging because of COVID-19, but they stepped up commendably again to educate and inform Chelsea residents about the organization’s key goals and objectives,” said Robinson. “I would like to see the organization (CBC) expand its involvement in the community by having its members consider positions on our city boards and groups such as the City Council.”

Among the highlights of Wednesday’s “Chelsea Trailblazers” were slated to be: a poem recitation by Desayna Christmas; a musical tribute of recognition to the Chelsea Trailblazers by accomplished singer Annie Cheevers, daughter of former Chelsea resident Maria Schneiderman Cheevers; and a tribute of gratitude to the Chelsea School Department and Supt. of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta by President Cromwell’s son, Kyle Umemba, and daughter, Jayde Umemba.