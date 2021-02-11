Cromwell Announces Latest CBC Chelsea Trailblazer Award Recipients

Chelsea Black Community (CBC) President Joan Cromwell has announced the recipients of the Black History Month Chelsea Trailblazer Awards.

This year the CBC is recognizing community leaders and local organizations for their important contributions and vital response to the COVID-19 pandemic and racial injustice.

The prestigious awards will be presented at a virtual tribute Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

The ongoing pandemic forced the CBC planning committee to hold events virtually as opposed to in person this year. In the past the CBC has held a community dinner for residents in need at a local church. The Trailblazer Award celebration has served as a tremendous finale to the month-long observance. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, City Manager Tom Ambrosino, and Councilors Leo Robinson and Calvin Brown have led a slate of dignitaries that have attended CBC events and honored the community.

President Cromwell personally thanked Chelsea residents “for taking time out of your schedule to join CBC during our kickoff event this past Wednesday as we explored the life of Fannie Cary Fairweather with Karen MacInnis.

“It was amazing to have the entire community connect and reflect virtually,” said Cromwell.

Following is the list of Chelsea Trailblazer Award recipients:

2021 BLACK HISTORY MONTH “CHELSEA TRAILBLAZER”

“A Community Response to COVID 19 Pandemic and Racial Injustice”

Family, Service, Leadership

Honorees

Chelsea City Manager Tom Ambrosino

Chelsea City Council

Chelsea Pandemic Response Team

La Colaborativa

GreenRoots

CAPIC

The Neighborhood Developers

St Luke’s Episcopal Church

Salvation Army

Iglesia La Luz De Cristo

Chelsea People’s AME Church

Chelsea Community Connections Coalition

Chelsea Police Department

Chelsea Fire Department

Chelsea Public Schools

Chelsea School Committee

Chelsea Senior Center

Chelsea Planning and Development

Chelsea Housing Authority

Chelsea Record

Chelsea Community Cable Television

Cataldo Ambulance

North Suffolk Mental Health

Healthy Chelsea

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Association

Veterans Service

Juan Gallego Realty

MGH

Chelsea Beth Israel Deaconess Health Center

Housing Court