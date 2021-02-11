Cromwell Announces Latest CBC Chelsea Trailblazer Award Recipients

Chelsea Black Community (CBC) President Joan Cromwell has announced the recipients of the Black History Month Chelsea Trailblazer Awards.
This year the CBC is recognizing community leaders and local organizations for their important contributions and vital response to the COVID-19 pandemic and racial injustice.
The prestigious awards will be presented at a virtual tribute Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.
The ongoing pandemic forced the CBC planning committee to hold events virtually as opposed to in person this year. In the past the CBC has held a community dinner for residents in need at a local church. The Trailblazer Award celebration has served as a tremendous finale to the month-long observance. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, City Manager Tom Ambrosino, and Councilors Leo Robinson and Calvin Brown have led a slate of dignitaries that have attended CBC events and honored the community.
President Cromwell personally thanked Chelsea residents “for taking time out of your schedule to join CBC during our kickoff event this past Wednesday as we explored the life of Fannie Cary Fairweather with Karen MacInnis.
“It was amazing to have the entire community connect and reflect virtually,” said Cromwell.
Following is the list of Chelsea Trailblazer Award recipients:
2021 BLACK HISTORY MONTH “CHELSEA TRAILBLAZER”
“A Community Response to COVID 19 Pandemic and Racial Injustice”
Family, Service, Leadership
Honorees
Chelsea City Manager Tom Ambrosino
Chelsea City Council
Chelsea Pandemic Response Team
La Colaborativa
GreenRoots
CAPIC
The Neighborhood Developers
St Luke’s Episcopal Church
Salvation Army
Iglesia La Luz De Cristo
Chelsea People’s AME Church
Chelsea Community Connections Coalition
Chelsea Police Department
Chelsea Fire Department
Chelsea Public Schools
Chelsea School Committee
Chelsea Senior Center
Chelsea Planning and Development
Chelsea Housing Authority
Chelsea Record
Chelsea Community Cable Television
Cataldo Ambulance
North Suffolk Mental Health
Healthy Chelsea
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Association
Veterans Service
Juan Gallego Realty
MGH
Chelsea Beth Israel Deaconess Health Center
Housing Court