Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts Kicks off “Cookies for a Cause” Donation Program

Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts(GSEMA) kicks off its Cookies for a Cause Girl Scout Cookie donation program with a donation of over 400 packages of Girl Scout cookies to Boston Children’s Hospital healthcare workers and staff. This Girl Scout Cookie drop celebrates the first of several Cookies for a Cause donations, and is made possible by contributions from Girl Scouts and customers across eastern Massachusetts.

Through March 14, customers purchase Girl Scout cookies from a Girl Scout troop—online or in person—to donate to first responders and health care professionals, the military and veterans services organizations, local food pantries, or other local charities. By the end of the cookie program last year, Girl Scouts in eastern Massachusetts collected more than 30,000 packages of Girl Scout cookies for donation.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program is about more than just cookies,” says Caitríona Taylor, chief executive officer at Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts. “The pandemic created an opportunity to reimagine the cookie program to support Girl Scouts’ money-earning goals in an online environment. Girl Scout troops sell cookies through personalized Digital Cookie websites, which help girls develop their marketing strategies, learn integral business skills, and become equipped with the confidence and know-how needed for a lifetime of leadership.”

To support a Girl Scout troop and make a Cookies for a Cause donation, visit gsema.org/donatecookies . Girl Scout Cookies are $5 per package and available in eight other delicious flavors: Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties®, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades™, Shortbread, Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie (gluten-free and peanut-free), and Girl Scout S’mores®. All varieties of Girl Scout cookies are available for purchase or donation.

Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts’ Cookies for a Cause also partners with many healthcare, military, and veteran organizations, including New England Center for Homeless Vets, Project New Hope, Helping Our Troops, USO New England, Operation Troop Support, Operation American Soldier, and Carepacks.