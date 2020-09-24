Three-Alarm Fire on High Street Prompts Heart Attack in Man

A three-alarm fire at 21 High St. on Sept. 18 challenged firefighters, but also caused the elderly homeowner to exit the house and collapse in cardiac arrest – which he later died from at CHA Everett hospital.

Around 4:30 p.m., Fire crews and Cataldo Ambulance arrived on the scene to see fire coming from the structure and the man on the ground outside. Cataldo Ambulance immediately transported the 74-year-old gentleman to CHA Everett. He was later sent to Beth Israel Hospital where he died. His name is being withheld.

Chelsea Firefighter fought the stubborn fire for several hours, and were finally able to bring it under control.

Fire Chief Len Albanese said the property owner was not in the house when they arrived, and that his heart attack could have been caused by stress or exertion.