Giannino Wins State Rep. Democratic Primary in the 16th Suffolk District That Includes Chelsea

Revere Councillor-at-Large Jessica Ann Giannino carried Chelsea at the polls on her way to earning an impressive victory in the Sixteenth Suffolk District Democratic Primary for State Representative Tuesday, defeating Joseph Gravellese in the hard-fought election.

Giannino received 601 votes in Chelsea while Gravellese received 453 votes. Giannino also recorded solid votes in Revere and Saugus to win by an approximate 20-per cent margin overall. The two candidates were seeking to succeed retiring State Rep. RoseLee Vincent.

Councillor Jessica Giannino is shown with her biggest fans, her Grandmother, JoAnne Giannino and her father, RPD Sgt. Christopher Giannino and her dog, Sam Adams. A pink light burned brightly in the window all day leading to the victory Tuesday night.

Chelsea Councillor-at-Large Leo Robinson, who supported Giannino in the election, said that the Revere resident ran “a very good campaign.”

“Jessica really reached out to the people of Chelsea and they found her very warm and sincere and that’s why they came out and they voted for her,” said Robinson.

Giannino thanked the voters in the district for their incredible show of support and sharing her vision for a better future. Giannino released the following statement:

“To the residents of the 16th Suffolk District – thank you. This is the honor of my life. Thank you to all who came out to vote today, to those who provided feedback, insight and support. Thank you for sharing my vision for a better future. To every person in Chelsea, Revere and Saugus, I will never take your confidence for granted.

I’m so grateful for the hard work of the many volunteers that helped on the campaign trail. Together, we got creative, took social distancing precautions and had fun. Whether it was making calls, knocking on doors or strategizing, I asked and you delivered. Thank you to my grandmother, Googie, my dad, my aunts, uncles and the rest of my family and friends. I’m beyond fortunate to have had you in my corner campaigning over the last nearly 10 years. Their support has always made a difference, and they are a huge part of our success.

For years, the 16th Suffolk District has been represented by strong women who knew how to get things done. They have been in leadership at the State House and given a new generation of elected officials a lot to live up to.”

Giannino thanked the many organizations and city and state officials who endorsed her candidacy, including Chelsea City Councillors Leo Robinson and Naomi Zabot.