New Clark Avenue Middle School Named After Morris H. “Morrie” Seigal

The City of Chelsea and the Chelsea School Committee would like to recognize and acknowledge that the Clark Avenue Middle School has been dedicated to Morris H. “Morrie” Seigal and will be forever designated as the Morris H. Seigal Clark Avenue Middle School.

The Chelsea School Committee recommended this dedication by vote on February 7, 2019. However, due to COVID-19 in May, the formal dedication of the school is postponed.

Morris Henry Seigal was a lifelong resident of the City of Chelsea and his contributions to the Chelsea Public Schools are to be commended.

Morris Henry Seigal lived his 92 years as a lifelong resident of Chelsea. He graduated from Chelsea High School before going on to receive his undergraduate degree from Salem State College and his graduate degree from Boston University. Seigal served a three-year tour in the U.S. Army during WWII, including 18 months of combat service in the South Pacific. During his 36-year career in the Chelsea school system, Seigal was a teacher, master’s assistant for grades 1-6, submaster at the Williams School, and lastly the headmaster at the Mary C. Burke School. He also served as president of the Chelsea Teacher’s Union for several years. Morris served for 29 years on the Chelsea School Committee, elected in 1983 and was twice elected as School Committee Chairman. He was a youth director at the Young Men’s Hebrew Association (YMHS) for 21 years and also served as the assistant director of Camp Menorah. Mr. Seigel sponsored the motion that led to the Boston University/ Chelsea Partnership which resulted in the construction of four new schools in Chelsea. He was instrumental in the motion that resulted in the naming of these schools after Chelsea residents who had lost their lives while serving their country.