32BJ SEIU Endorses Joe Gravellese

32BJ SEIU – a large regional service workers union representing over 175,000 working people including cleaners, custodians, maintenance workers, airport workers, food service workers, railroad workers, and factory workers – has endorsed Joe Gravellese in his race for State Representative in the 16th Suffolk District (Revere, Chelsea & Saugus).

“I’m proud to have the endorsement of the hard-working members of 32BJ SEIU,” said Gravellese. “Custodians, factory workers, food service workers — these are the essential people who deserve more from their government, who deserve a new and better deal.”

“The working people who power this economy deserve champions who don’t just want to continue the status quo, but want to really dig in and change broken systems. I’m proud to have the endorsement of 32BJ SEIU, and look forward to working with them to build a post-pandemic future for communities like Revere, Chelsea, and Saugus that is fairer, more just, and more humane for all our residents,” he continued.

32BJ SEIU is currently active in the campaign to expand earned paid sick time for essential workers during the pandemic; access to testing and personal protective equipment; and strengthened federal protections for those struggling during this economic crisis.

32BJ SEIU has also endorsed Ed Markey for US Senate in the upcoming Democratic primary on September 1, along with Joe Gravellese for State Representative. 32BJ joins a wide range of unions backing Gravellese, including seven building trades organizations, two teachers’ unions, the National Association of Social Workers, and Revere DPW Workers Union Local 880.