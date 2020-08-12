National Association of Social Workers Endorses Gravellese

The National Association of Social Workers Massachusetts Chapter – Political Action for Candidate Election (NASW MA PACE) has endorsed Joe Gravellese in his campaign for State Representative in the 16th Suffolk District (Revere, Chelsea, Saugus).

“The National Association of Social Workers MA-PACE is proud to endorse Joe Gravellese in the 16th Suffolk district race,” said Allison Bodek, co-chair of NASW MA PACE. “Joe’s vision of economic and environmental justice, as well as equitable access to education, transportation, and health care for all are in line with NASW-MA’s mission. We are excited to endorse a candidate whose platform will not only support social workers, but also the clients and communities we serve.”

Joe Gravellese said of the endorsement, “The members of the National Association of Social Workers do critically important work, often with little recognition – from those supporting vulnerable students in schools, to those helping our neighbors struggling with addiction. But beyond the important work they do on the job, social workers also understand the importance of using their voice and their political action to lift up the most vulnerable people in our society. NASW MA works tirelessly to address inequities in education, housing, and economic opportunity. It is a true honor to have their endorsement, and I look forward to working alongside them in the Legislature to move Massachusetts forward.”

For all the reasons we have cited above and more, the PACE committee is proud to endorse Joe Gravellese for State Representative in the 16th Suffolk District.

The Primary Election will take place on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Voters can find their polling location by visiting WhereDoIVoteMA.com.