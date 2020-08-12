Massport Supports Summer Jobs for Chelsea Students

Chelsea students were able to experience a change of pace and scenery while also gaining some valuable skills this summer through the Massachusetts Port Authority’s Community Summer Jobs Program. Now in its 29th year, Massport’s program supported 33 Chelsea area high school and college students in summer jobs with community organizations.

This summer, 279 area high school and college students will earn a paycheck through our Community Summer Jobs Program. Massport is funding summer jobs at three Chelsea organizations including: Chelsea Boys & Girls Club, Chelsea Collaborative and Chelsea Department of Public Works.

Massport’s Community Summer Jobs Program is designed to help civic and social service agencies by providing funds to support youth employment in neighboring communities including: Charlestown, Chelsea, East Boston, Revere, South Boston, Winthrop, Bedford, Concord, Lexington, Lincoln and Worcester.

“Our role as a good neighbor, especially during these trying times, wouldn’t be complete without supporting the youth in our neighboring communities,” said Massport CEO Lisa Wieland. “Creating work opportunities for these young people allows them to gain hands-on experience and give back to the communities in which they live.”

Participating organizations are responsible for recruiting, interviewing, hiring and supervising student employees. Since Massport’s Community Summer Jobs Program started in 1991, thousands of summer jobs have been funded providing local high school and college students with the opportunity to gain important job skills while serving their community.

