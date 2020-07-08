Obituaries 07-09-2020

Florence Heaberlin

Animal Lover and Advocate

Florence A. (Szarych) Heaberlin, 97, passed away in the peaceful surroundings of her Rochester home surrounded by her tender loving family.

Born in Waterville, Maine, she was the beloved daughter of the late Stanley and Anne (Gastoska) Szarych. She came to Chelsea with her family as a young lady, attended local schools and graduated from Chelsea High School. She attended hairdressing school, worked as a licensed hairdresser locally for several years and later worked as a seamstress for a Saugus bridal shop on Route One. She held other positions in her lifetime as a dental assistant with a Chelsea practice and later as a personal care assistant before retiring.

A resident of Chelsea for most of her life, she kept her home for many years on Carmel Street and would take on many tasks in decorating, painting and wallpapering her home there. In her senior years, she moved into the Admiral Hill Co-Op apartments, residing there for 15 years.

Last year she moved to Rochester, living with her daughter and caregiver, Robin.

In her lifetime she was an animal lover and advocate and much of her time was devoted to her daughters and grandchildren. She loved ice-skating and participated in many activities at the Chelsea Senior Center.

In addition to her parents, Florence was also predeceased by her two brothers, Edward “Eddie” and Walter “Sonny” Szarych. She was the devoted and forever loved mother and mother-in-law of Robin Grignetti and her husband, Sandro of Rochester, Deborah Ostrow and her husband, Jonathan of Worcester and Tammy DeSouza and her husband, Alex of North Andover. She was the cherished and beloved grandmother of Brianna and Genevieve Grignetti, James and Amber Polino,, Alef and Jonathan DeSouza, and Alex and Maarit Ostrow.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday and concluded with entombment in the Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory should be directed to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn; Donations, 350 So. Huntington St., Boston MA, 02130

Helen Gladyszak

Lifelong Member of St. Stanislaus Parish Who Loved Her Polish Heritage

Helen F. (Czerepica) Gladyszak, 92, of Chelsea died on May 26.

Born in Chelsea and a lifelong resident, she passed away peacefully of natural causes.

Helen retired from H & R Block after 35 years of service. A lifelong member of St. Stanislaus parish, Helen loved her Polish heritage, loved music and sang with the Choir. She enjoyed weekly family trips to Suffolk Downs and yearly trips to Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

Her greatest love was her family which she was immensely proud of and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She never said good bye when talking on the phone with us, it was always God bless you and watch your fingers, I’m hanging up now. She will be sorely missed and will forever live in our hearts.

The devoted wife of 60 years of the late Stephen J. and the daughter of the late John and Sophie Czerepica, she was the loving mother of Stephen A. Gladyszak of Chelsea, Joseph J. Gladyszak and his wife, Elizabeth of Billericia, Lora M. Lynch and her husband, Robert of Henderson, NV, Louise M. Gladyszak of Peabody, Nancy G. Gladyszak-Underhill and her husband, Peter of Chelsea, Susan T, Gladyszak of East Boston and Andrew J. Gladyszak and his partner, Sandra Butts of St. Petersburg, FL; dear sister of Wanda Antonucci of Malden and the late John Czerepica, Albert Czerepica, Edward Czerepica, Stanley Czerepica, and Chester Czerepica; cherished grandmother of Nicholas J. Gladyszak and his wife, Corrie, Andrew A .Gladyszak, Laura E. Warden and her husband, Stephen and Marie E. Gladyszak. She is also lovingly survived by her great grandchildren, Andrew D. Gladyszak, Victoria E. Gladyszak, Ashland G. Lane, Aiden Koschuk, NathanKoschuk, and Riley Warden as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of Funeral Services due to the pandemic, please remember her with happy thoughts and say a prayer. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery was private.