Chelsea Cultural Council Announces Grant Recipients

The Chelsea Cultural Council has announced the awarding of grants totalling $29,035 to 20 local artists, schools and cultural organizations.

The grants were awarded from a pool of funds distributed to Chelsea by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency that supports public programs and educational activities in the arts, sciences, and humanities.

“We are very grateful to Governor Baker and the Legislature for their continued support of the Massachusetts Cultural Council and the funding that directly benefits cultural activities here in Chelsea, said Marlene Jennings Chair. Our city has its own unique identity and in these sponsored events we get to really experience the spirit of Chelsea.”

Awardees for this year are:

•Browne Middle School: BMS Civic Mural, $850

•Chelsea Black Community: Black History Month, $2,000

•Chelsea Community Connections: Chelsea Family Fun Bus, $2,000

•Chelsea Hunger Network: Chelsea Empty Bowls, $1,000

•Chelsea Public Library: CPL Urban Movement, $2,000

•Clark Avenue Middle School: Eighth Grade Trip to Washington, DC, $2,000

•Cultural Center at Walnut Street Synagogue: Film Series: Stories of Immigration, $2,500

•Darlene DeVita: People of Chelsea Project, $1,000

•Edgar A. Hooks Elementary School: Jason Tardy Productions, $750

•Edgar A. Hooks Elementary School: Theatreworks USA Charlotte Web, $878

•Edwardo Chacon: Theater/Oral History, Chelsea City Stories, $2,000

•Ellen Rovner: The Chelsea Gateway Jewish Tours, $875

•Governor Bellingham-Cary House Association: If This Wood Could Talk, $1,000

•Hondurenos Unidos de MA: Central American Parade/Marching Band, $1,432

•Lewis Latimer Society & Museum: Chelsea Science Festival, $750

•Libby Schap: Peggy Shippen Project, $500

•Matt Frank: Photography & Storytelling – Chelsea Then & Now, $1,000

•Nirvana Lildharrie/Nelson Saldana: Tobin Bridge Mural Project, $3,000

•Susy Ismatul: Chelsea Salsa in the Parks, $1,500

•TheatreZone, Inc., Apollinaire Theatre Company: Apollinaire in the Park 2020, $2,000

The CCC is one of 329 local councils that serve every city and town in the state. The state legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Massachusetts Cultural Council, which then allocates funds to each local council. Decisions, about which activities to support, are made at the community level by the council.

The members of the Chelsea Cultural Council are: Marlene Jennings, Chair; Dakeya Christmas, Co-Chair; Juliana Borgiani, Treasurer; Angelina McCoy, and Carolina Anzola. The CCC will seek applications again this fall. CCC Guidelines will be available online as well as the 2021 application beginning September 1, 2021 at https://www.mass-culture.org/chelsea. The deadline to apply is Thursday, October 15.