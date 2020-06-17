Construction Update

Chelsea Curves Update

Construction Look-Ahead: June 14 – June 27, 2020

Route 1 Traffic Impacts

•Route 1 Northbound: Approaching the Tobin Bridge from Boston, the work zone begins in the left lane. Two of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.)

•Route 1 Southbound: Approaching the Chelsea Curves from the North Shore, the work zone begins in the left lane before the Carter Street off-ramp. Two of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.)

Carter Street Ramp Weekend Closures

•The Carter Street off-ramp will be closed Friday, 6/26 starting at 10 p.m. until Monday, 6/29 at 5 a.m.

•Traffic will be detoured to the Route 16 West exit towards Everett to take Revere Beach Parkway to Everett Avenue.

Silver Line Alternating Single Lane Bus Traffic

•The Silverline busway will continue to have single lane bus traffic where the Line passes through the Silverline Gateway underneath the Chelsea Viaduct. This single lane bus traffic will help to facilitate safe bridge construction. The single, alternating lane condition has now been extended through Friday, 6/26.

•Silverline service will be maintained without interruption or delay using alternating direction bus traffic. The alternation of direction will be controlled by MBTA police and flaggers.

Local Street Closures

•There are no local street closures for this current look-ahead.

Work Hours

•Most work will occur during daytime working hours (7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.) on weekdays. Some work will take place on a 2nd shift (2 p.m.–1 a.m.) and overnight hours (9 p.m.–5 a.m.) and on Saturdays (7 a.m.–7 p.m).

Description of Scheduled Work

•Route 1 Northbound: Bridge deck and gutter repairs continue in the left lane over the Tobin Bridge. We will continue to remove bridge deck and install new bridge deck through the Chelsea Curves.

•Route 1 Southbound: Removal of existing bridge deck and installation of new bridge deck will continue through the Chelsea Curves.

•Underneath Route 1: Crews will replace and paint steel; power wash and paint columns and support beams; excavate, erect steel; place new concrete columns; and deliver steel beams from the new bridge deck. During the period covered by this look ahead, concrete will be placed on the Tobin Bridge. While this concrete is curing, it will be kept wet. As such, at times, roadways under the structure may be observed to be wet. This is a normal part of the curing process.

Travel Tips

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The contractors are coordinating with local event organizers and police to provide awareness and manage traffic during events. For your awareness, there will be no events at the TD Garden during this look ahead schedule.