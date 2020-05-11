Route 1 Southbound Temporary Lane Closure and Milling

The high speed (left) lane of Route 1 Southbound crossing the Tobin Bridge within the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project will be temporarily closed to allow for overnight milling in preparation for the placement of new pavement. The closed lane will be marked with orange construction drums and once closed will remain out of service until the milling operation is complete and new pavement installed during the week of May 18th. Two southbound lanes will always remain available.

Closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Monday, May 11. Hours for the milling operation will be as follows:

HOURS FOR MILLING:

•Monday, May 11 at 9 p.m. – Tuesday, May 12 at 5 a.m.

•Tuesday, May 12 at 9 p.m. – Wednesday, May 13 at 5 a.m.

•Wednesday, May 13 at 9 p.m. – Thursday, May 14 at 5 a.m.

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.