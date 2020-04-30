News Masking the Smell of Fresh Flowers by Record Staff • April 30, 2020 • 0 Comments Bellingham Square exploded last Friday with a huge display of fresh flowers on the pavilion. The New England Flower Exchange on Second Street and its partners Poppy Floral and Kinship Floral had excess flowers on hand and decided to shed a bright light on what is a dim situation in Chelsea. The flowers were in place Friday morning and caused a good deal of people to stop and…well… smell the flowers – at a proper social distance of course.