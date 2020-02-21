Leonard Florence Center for Living to Celebrate 10 Years

Though it seems impossible, it was in fact 10 years ago that the Leonard Florence Center for Living (LFCFL) opened its doors, and in the process would revolutionize care for those with ALS and Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

This Monday, Feb. 24, the LFCFL will welcome guests to celebrate those who remain living and working at the Center, as well as everyone who has come to learn about its innovative Green House concept.

When the Leonard Florence Center for Living opened its doors in 2010, it was first urban model Green House skilled nursing facility in the country and the only nursing home to dedicate residences for individuals living with ALS and MS. Today the Leonard Florence Center for Living cares for more individuals with ALS than any place else in the world.

Six ALS residents who moved into the building in 2010 continue to call the Center their home. Some were given life spans of 2-5 years, yet today are living full and independent lives due to cutting-edge the remarkable technology built into the Center and the caring and dedicated staff. Many of the ALS and MS residents who are completely immobilized are able to control lights, turn on the TV, call for the elevator, open doors and raise window shades, all with help of a computer and sensor that tracks head and eye movements for instruction.

The celebration on Monday will honor these amazing residents as well as 40 original employees who have worked at the Center since its opening in 2010. This continuity of care is an important factor in creating a nurturing and compassionate environment like the Leonard Florence Center. On hand for the festivities will be Barry Berman, CEO Chelsea Jewish Lifecare; Adam Berman, Chelsea Jewish Lifecare President; Steve Saling, ALS resident and architect who designed the Center.