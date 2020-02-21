Chelsea, Ward 3 to Elect Delegates to Democratic State Convention

Registered Democrats in Chelsea, Ward 3, will hold a caucus on Saturday, February 29, at 10 a.m. at the Chelsea Public Library to elect Delegates and Alternates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention.

This year’s State Convention will be held May 30 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, where thousands of Democrats from across the state will come together to discuss Party business and celebrate our successes as we prepare for upcoming elections.

The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Chelsea, Ward 3. Pre-registered Democrats who will be 16 by February 15 will be allowed to participate and run as a Delegate or Alternate. Chelsea Ward 3 can elect five delegates and four alternates to the Convention.

Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as a Delegate or Alternate may apply to be an Add-on Delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org.

Any questions regarding this Caucus and Ward 3 please reach out to Chair, Marisol Santiago.

Email: [email protected]