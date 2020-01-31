Black History Month: CBC President Cromwell Announces Chelsea Trailblazer Award Recipients

Chelsea Black Community (CBC) President Joan Cromwell has put together another exciting schedule of Black History Month events for the annual celebration.

One of the most anticipated events will be the special recognition ceremony on Feb. 20 honoring “Chelsea Trailblazers.”

Cromwell has announced that six individuals will be receiving the prestigious awards at the celebration. The recipients are: Susan Gallant, Jose Iraheta, Linda Alioto-Robinson, Beverly Martin Ross, Celeste Williams, and the Simboli Foundation.

“They’ll be honored Feb. 20 – we have real trailblazers this year as we do every year,” said Cromwell. “We want everybody to be a part of this community celebration.”

The keynote speaker will be Mohamed Issack Mohamed, a native of Kenya who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Social Work. Mohamed was a student in the REACH after-school program led by Linda Alioto-Robinson.

“Mohamed is passionate in his commitment to empowering children and families and instilling a sense of self-worth among youth,” said Cromwell. He’s giving back to his community and going to share the story of his life from Kenya to Chelsea.”

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, who has become nationally known in her first term as a member of the House of Representatives, has been invited to the festivities. Pressley has a large following in Chelsea and is a dynamic speaker.

Last year, Pressley attended the Community Cook-Off Dinner held at La Luz de Cristo Iglesia, 738 Broadway. This year’s dinner is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.

Other CBC events are the City Hall Art Reception on Feb. 4, the Power of Music in Black History program on Feb. 27 at the Senior Center, and the Evening of Performing Arts on Feb. 28 at the Clark Avenue School.

There is complimentary admission to all CBC Black History Month events.

Cromwell said the CBC was founded in 2013. She has served as president for the past three years. City Solicitor Cheryl Watson-Fisher and School Committee member Henry Wilson were the original co-chairs of the organization.

“We’ve just had a lot of great residents supporting our organization and giving 100 percent to the community every day,” said Cromwell.