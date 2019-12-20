We know we join with the entire community in offering our condolences to the Mullaney family upon the sudden passing of Eileen Mullaney, the matriarch of a respected and well-known Chelsea family.

Eileen Mullaney had deep Chelsea roots. She was one of 12 children of Anna and Andrew Murphy, who was a Chelsea alderman and mayoral candidate in the 1950s. Her brother, Kevin Murphy, is the long-time Clerk-Magistrate of the Chelsea District Court.

Eileen and her late husband, Frank, raised five outstanding children, Maureen, Michael, Joseph, Tim, and Robert. Both Eileen and Frank were familiar figures at their children’s youth and high school athletic events throughout the 1970s and 80s.

Although Eileen Mullaney was a member of the Chelsea community of a time and era that has long since passed, she is well-remembered by those who called Chelsea home in the last half of the 20th century.

May she rest in peace.