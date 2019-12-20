CHS Round Up

Steph Simon wins two events at Winter Fest

Chelsea High track superstar Stephanie Simon captured two events in brilliant fashion in the Large School Division at the MSTCA Winter Festival that was held this past Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury.

Stephanie leapt past the field with a dominating victory in the long jump. Her leap of 17’-4” was fully 12.5 inches further than her closest competitor. In the 55 meter dash, Simon’s winning sprint of 7.57 in the final was .13 faster than the second place girl, representing the largest distance between any two competitors.

Stephanie also ran the first leg of the Lady Red Devil 4 x 200 relay quartet that came across the line in seventh place in a clocking of 1:57.14. She was joined by teammates Ana Chang, Jameishelly Morales, and Gloria Rodriguez.

Other members of coach Cesar Hernandez’s girls’ squad who competed at the meet were Angelina Nguyen and Rodriguez in the 55 dash; Gabriela Rivas in the 300 dash; Sade Rosales in the 1000 and the mile; Pricilla Melgar in the two mile; and Jeselle Renderos in the shot-put.

On the boys’ side, the top finisher was Jazmany Reyes, who captured eighth place in the mile with an impressive clocking of 4:57.58.

Teammate Ruben Padilla also ran in the mile and came across the line in a fine time of 5:24.86.

Other members of coach Cesar Hernandez’s Red Devil squad who competed at the meet were: Emmanuel Simon, Nasir Adams, Kennedy Lopez, Hector Rivera, Saul Cepeda, Quan Vu, and Brian Trigueros in the 55 dash; Hikerth Santizo in the 300 dash; Maurici Bermudez, Viet Le, and Daniel Ramirez in the 600 dash; Nate Nadow, Oscar Amaya, Limilson Tavares, and Jose Olivar in the 1000; Joseph Teruel and Johnny Maldonado in the two mile; Richard Flores, Henri Martinez, Edwin Chorigea, and Mike Hernandez in the shot-put; and the 4 x 200 relay quartet of Nasir Adams, Kennedy Lopez, Emmanuel Simon, and Hikerth Sanitizo.

Chelsea High girls drop opener to Minuetman

The Chelsea High girls basketball team came up on the short end of a 38-27 decision to Minuteman Regional in the Lady Red Devils’ season-opener last week.

Chelsea trailed by a score of 33-12 entering the final period, but closed the gap considerably in the final eight minutes.

Senior Kiara Torres paced Chelsea in the scoring department with 14 points and

senior Meghan Phat added nine. Elena Ruiz was a ferocious defender, leading the team with 10 steals.

“We started off slowly in the first half, but really picked up the defensive intensity to make a second half run,” said CHS head coach Gena Restiano, who is in her first year at the helm of the girls basketball program.

Restiano is a former star basketball player at Revere High (class of 2013) who played in college at Babson and Suffolk University, from where she graduated with a degree in business. She was a 1,000-point scorer, three-time Northeastern Conference All-Star, and league MVP during her four varsity seasons in Revere.

However, after a brief career in the business world after college, Restiano came to the coaching and teaching profession. “I really missed coaching and I really loved helping shape kids, so I got my license to teach physical education and health,” said Restiano, who teaches health at the Browne Middle School.