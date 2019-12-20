2019 Holiday Package Delivery Advisory

With the 2019 holiday season here, the Chelsea Police Department is once again reminding all residents to be aware of package theft as a result of internet shopping. The department wants you to take some common-sense steps so you do not become a victim of the Holiday Grinch.

The police department is taking a number of steps to prevent package thefts during the holiday season: uniformed and plainclothes officers have received training in the method of operation of package thieves. Officers are also made aware that thieves typically see UPS or Fed Ex trucks delivering packages as good opportunities to follow them to their delivery points and steal the items left behind. The following tips may prevent residents from becoming victims this holiday season:

– Request a drop-off time and date when you will be home; use a tracking number to follow your packages; request that the courier leave packages at the side or rear doors away from open view or with a neighbor who is home;. You may also request that your package delivery require a recipient signature.

– If you have a home security system, the department recommends you “prominently display your home security system decals and signage,” and set electronic alerts to receive notifications when the system detects activity around your delivery zone. – Utilize email or text notifications regarding the status of your delivery, and consider purchasing a locking parcel delivery box that can be bolted down or otherwise secured.