Chelsea Awarded Funding for Resiliency Project

The Baker-Polito Administration awarded 20 grants totaling $247,520 to cities and towns across the Commonwealth to develop clean energy projects, including a resiliency project in Chelsea.

The Department of Energy Resources’ (DOER) Municipal Energy Technical Assistance (META) grants, awarded to designated Green Communities or municipalities in the Green Communities designation process, are used by Massachusetts municipalities, regional school districts, and water/wastewater districts to aid in the management of projects or the performance of studies to support the development of energy projects.

“The goals of reducing energy costs, meeting our greenhouse gas reduction targets, and creating a clean energy future are shared across the Commonwealth by our municipal and ratepayer partners,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Municipal Energy Technical Assistance grants lay essential foundations for the municipal and regional bodies to develop and implement critical clean energy projects as Massachusetts continues to move towards our shared clean energy future.”

“The Commonwealth’s cities and towns are on the front line of Massachusetts’ clean energy efforts and our administration is pleased to continue to support them,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “The Department of Energy Resources’ Green Communities team continues to lead an important partnership with cities and towns to help them find clean energy solutions and energy efficiency policies and practices.”

Open to all 351 cities and towns, as well as municipal light plants, META grants fund the services of expert consultants and contractors to assist with a diverse array of local clean energy projects. Applicants in the grant round that opened in July were eligible to apply for grants of up to $12,500.

The following municipalities and agencies received awards:

•Chelsea, Resiliency Project, $12,500.