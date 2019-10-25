News Briefs

Lane Shifts Continue on Tobin

Roadway configuration changes on Route 1 in Chelsea will continue during the overnight hours on Thursday, October 24 and Friday, October 25.

Beginning Thursday night, October 24, Route 1 Northbound travel lanes will divert around a new work zone in the center lane at the Sixth Street off-ramp. Beginning Friday night, October 25, Route 1 Southbound travel lanes will divert around a new work zone in the center lane before the Carter Street off-ramp. Overnight work will begin one hour after the completion of events at TD Garden scheduled for 7 p.m. on October 24 and 25.

The new roadway configuration allows for necessary bridge deck repairs and safety improvements on Route 1 through the Chelsea Curves and will be in place for approximately 1-2 months. 2 travel lanes will continue to be open in each direction during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.) and at least 1 travel lane will be open during overnight hours (10 p.m.–5 a.m.).

Artist Joe Greene in Alumni Show

Chelsea artist Joe Greene will be part of the 5th annual Biennial Juried Alumni Exhibition at MassArt, entitled ‘NOURISH.’

The opening reception will be on Oct. 30, from 6-8 p.m. at Doran Gallery, MassArt, 621 Huntington Ave. The exhibition opens to the public on Oct. 31.

Greene has works in the show from his ‘Lobster Fishermen’ portrait series, featuring lobstermen from up and down the East Coast.

Property Revaluation Coming This Year

Pursuant to Massachusetts law, the City of Chelsea was required to conduct a comprehensive revaluation of all property in the City for Fiscal Year 2020. Because of this revaluation, certain taxpayers may be subject to significant changes in valuation for this fiscal year.

All taxpayers have the right to seek an abatement from valuations to which they do not agree. Requests for abatements must be filed with the Office of the Assessor no later than February 1. There is no relief from this statutory deadline.

In order to give taxpayers a chance to discuss with the Assessors the new values in advance of receipt of the actual tax bill in January, the Assessors will be holding extended hours at night to allow residents to review the new values and to ask questions. These extended hours will be announced as soon as the Massachusetts Department of Revenue provides certification of the City’s values.

Boy Scout Event Canceled

The Scouting Day flag retirement ceremony and Troop 109 anniversary event at City Hall on Saturday, Oct. 26, has been canceled due to the impending rain.

Boston Mayor to Visit Collaborative

The Chelsea Collaborative will host their annual meeting and stakeholders breakfast on Monday, Oct. 28, and will welcome Mayor Martin Walsh as the honored guest.

The Collaborative is marking 31 years of impact on Chelsea, and hold their breakfast at 8 a.m. in their offices at 318 Broadway.

Halloween Costume Swap

Costumes and accessories for children, adults and even pets. Buy a costume or swap and walk away with a different one! Free to swappers. Costumes $5 and Accessories $3. Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Chelsea Community Schools, Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street. All proceeds go to Chelsea Community Connections.

Children’s Halloween Celebration

Chelsea Community Schools is holding its 15th Annual Halloween Celebration for Children, ages 3-10 and their families on Sunday, October 27 from 4-6 p.m. at the Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street, in Chelsea. Activities include: a scary puppet show, goblin penny pitch, cookie decorating, and much more! A $5.00 fee includes an afternoon of Halloween fun, a trick-or-treat bag filled with candy, and free entry for parents, infants and toddlers, and older siblings. Everyone is encouraged to come in costume and to pre-register, either in person Mon. – Fri. 4-8:30 pm and Sat. 9-4:30 or online www.chelseama.gov/recreation. Walk-ins are welcome, but spots will fill quickly. For more information call (617) 466-5233 or e-mail [email protected]

Water Leak Alerts

The City of Chelsea is offering a free service to residents to help efficiently manage water usage and lower monthly bills. The service also notifies residents if usage indicates a possible leak. Register for this service at http://chelma.aquahawk.us or call 617-464-4041 for more information.

Plastic Bag Ban Coming Soon

The City will officially ban plastic bag sales in the City on December 17. As of that date, retail establishments will no longer be able to utilize plastic bags for packaging of goods to customers at checkout. The goal of the ban is to improve the environment and to eliminate litter in the City. The City will be providing businesses with a supply of reusable bags to begin with. Questions can be directed by email to Fidel Maltez at [email protected]

Game Night Moves Inside

Game Night on City Hall Plaza has been a great success this summer. The group doesn’t want to break up so, as the evenings become increasingly wet, cold and dark, Game Night is moving inside the Chelsea Library at 569 Broadway . Everyone is welcome to join every Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. where friends and neighbors gather over dominos to play and chat. If the weather is really nice we’ll catch a little more summer out on the plaza beside City Hall. Otherwise, the group meets inside the library. They will be in the room to the right just inside the main entrance.

Online Payments Available for Parking

Beginning July 1, the City of Chelsea will offer an online payment portal for residential parking stickers and visitor passes. Residents can create an account and then sign in. For any questions, contact [email protected] or call 617-466-4054.

Free Water Meter Replacement

The City of Chelsea’s DPW is continuing its water meter replacement program for both residential and commercial customers. As part of this effort, meter service technicians from the DPW may be visiting a property to remove the old meter and replace it with a new meter. All DPW meter service technicians travel in marked City of Chelsea vehicles and have City of Chelsea identification badges. Whenever a water meter technician visits a property, one should ask to see the City issued ID. Installation of a new meter will typically take less than 30 minutes. The new meters will eliminate most estimated bills. Reliable readings will also allow customers to identify leaks that may result in higher than normal bills. There is no charge for the new meter.

Property Tax Deferral Program

Seniors 65 or older having trouble keeping up with real estate tax increases may wish to take advantage of the tax deferral program. This program allows seniors to defer taxes on their real estate, up to 50 percent of the fair market value of the property, provided they agree to repay the City upon death or re-sale of the property. The City has increased the income eligibility limits to this program and reduced the annual rate of interest on deferred taxes to 4 percent. Seniors who are interested should contact the Assessor’s Office at 617-466-4010.

Chelsea Hills Walks

The Chelsea Hill Community has updated its schedule and has new meeting times.

Chelsea Hills will now be meeting every first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Starbucks at the Mystic Mall.

As for their walks, they will have them every second Saturday at 10 a.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. Locations vary, so please check the Chelsea Hills Facebook page or subscribe to email list.

Chelsea Street Bridge App

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

Citizenship Classes

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

Massport Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

Senior Water and Sewer Discount

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.