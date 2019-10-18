Make Your Way to Chelsea Day

There is only one place to be in Chelsea on Saturday, Oct. 19: anywhere on Broadway, from Fifth Street to Fourth Street.

The City of Chelsea is presenting “Chelsea Day,” and City Solicitor Cheryl Watson Fisher invites residents of all ages to enjoy the first annual celebration that will feature music by DJ Ed Chacon, a talent showcase of four or five local acts, a senior cookie bakeoff, and other fun-filled attractions, including face painting, pumpkin drawing, and arts and crafts.

City Solicitor Cheryl Watson Fisher, pictured outside City Hall near Bellingham Square, invites local residents to attend “Chelsea Day” this Saturday, from 12 to 4 p.m., on Broadway, from Fifth Street to Fourth Street.

Carolyn Boumila-Vega will be the mistress of ceremonies for the program, welcoming city officials introducing the performers and announcing the winner of the cookie bakeoff.

“We just wanted to bring back this great event to celebrate Chelsea,” said Watson Fisher. “We want everybody to wear red and have a good time.”

Broadway, from Fifth Street in Bellingham Square, to Fourth Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Local organizations will be well represented at different tables during the event. Youth leagues will be raising funds and of course, all the stores on Broadway will be open.

“We want our visitors to shop locally downtown – that’s a big deal,” said Watson Fisher.

The Cultural Council will be judging the cookies baked by Chelsea seniors. The Chelsea High senior class will be selling red “Chelsea Day” T-shirts while student artists will be displaying their artwork. There will be a 2 p.m. Chelsea Prospers’ ribbon-cutting for Neighborways of all the murals that are being displayed at Division Street.

The Chelsea Collaborative, under the direction of Gladys Vega, will be educating residents about the 2020 U.S. Census. CAPIC, led by Robert Repucci, will have an informational table about heating oil assistance. GreenRoots Youth, led by Roseann Bongiovanni, will also have a presentation.

Joan Cromwell, president of the Chelsea Black Community, will head a CBC table at the event.

“It’s a lot of people participating and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Watson Fisher. “The forecast is sunny all day.”

Watson Fisher announced the following list of Chelsea Day participants and donors:

