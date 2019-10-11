Police Briefs 10-10-2019

Monday, 9/23

Jean Francisque, 36, 23 Summit Ave., Lawrence, was arrested for breaking and entering nighttime for felony (2 counts), carrying a dangerous weapon and possessing open container of alcoholic beverage.

Elmer Guerra-Mendez, 31, 114 Shurtleff St., Chelsea, was arrested for unlicensed operation of motor vehicle.

Tuesday, 9/24

Braulio Paez Diaz, 48, 170 Maverick St., Chelsea, was arrested for operating motor vehicle without s license, marked lanes violation, crosswalk violation and reckless operation of motor vehicle.

Wednesday, 9/25

Alicia Didonato, 35, 36 Fairchild Ave., Saugus, was arrested on a warrant.

Emerald Crowley, 23, 800 Border St., East Boston, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday, 9/28

George Heckley, 49, 38 Orange St., Chelsea, was arrested for probation warrant.

Jose Jovel Ramirez, 31, 197 Webster Ave., Chelsea, was arrested on a probation warrant.

Muktar Mohamed, 36, 3 Webster Ct., Chelsea, was arrested on a probation warrant.

Sunday, 9/29

Robert Soroka, 45, 235 Revere St., Revere, was arrested for breaking and entering building nighttime for felony. Kirk Crowley, 51, 855 Broadway, Chelsea, was arrested for breaking and entering nighttime for felony.