News Finding The Right Spot by Record Staff • October 4, 2019 • 0 Comments Judy Adelizzi looks at what she needs to accomplish in her throw during the 3rd annual Senior Bocce Bowl tournament between Revere and Chelsea at Voke Park on Saturday, Sept. 28. This year, Chelsea won narrowly – and narrowly meaning by about three inches. With the match deadlocked, Revere had the last bowl of the afternoon, and fell short by three inches. That made Chelsea the winner again this year, but by the narrowest of margins.