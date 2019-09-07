News Briefs

Chelsea Paw Raid on Sept. 7

The second Chelsea Paw-Raid will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m.

The gathering for dogs and their friends will start at City Hall and proceed down Broadway to the new Mystic Overlook Park, where there will be a party under the Mystic/Tobin. It is presented by Chelsea Prospers and the Downtown Initiative.

Call for Art to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

September 15 – October 15. Seeking paintings, photography, or drawings to be displayed in the Chelsea City Hall Gallery, 500 Broadway. Artwork should match the theme Celebrate Hispanic Heritage and this is a family/community art exhibit. Artwork eligible for consideration should be brought to Chelsea City Hall – Recreation & Cultural Affairs Division Rm 100 , 500 Broadway, Chelsea before September 11.

For more Information email [email protected] or call 617-466-4073.

Bosson Street Block Party

The annual Bosson Street Block Party sponsored by the City and TND will take place in the park on Sept. 7 from noon to 3 p.m. Rain date is Sept. 8.

20th Annual Kiwanis Track and Field

The 20th Annual Kiwanis Track and Field day is Sept. 14 at the Mary C. Burke Complex. Set up will be at 8 a.m. and registration starts at 9 a.m. The races will begin at 10 a.m.

The Kiwanis are looking for volunteers to enjoy a rewarding day by helping to bring a day of sprint races, games, activities and breakfast to hundreds of kids and families.

For more information call (617) 331-8686 or email [email protected]

Housing Court Chief at Collaborative

The Chelsea Collaborative would like to announce that due to scheduling conflicts the Housing Court Expansion Breakfast has been re-scheduled for Wednesday, September 11, at 8:30 a.m. The New location is at Chelsea City Hall.

Keep in mind that, On Monday, September 30, 2019, the Eastern Division of the Housing Court will hold regular sessions in the Chelsea District Court, 120 Broadway. The court will be in session every Monday at 9 a.m., except for holidays, and will cover the cities of Chelsea and Revere, the town of Winthrop, and East Boston.

Breakfast will be provided on Wednesday, September 11 at 8:30 a.m. and please RSVP by replying to: Norieliz de Jesus [email protected]

Senior Bocce Bowl Tourney Sept. 28

The 3rd Annual Bocce Bowl Tournament, consisting of Revere seniors vs. Chelsea seniors, will take place on Saturday, September 28, at 9 a.m. at Voke Park. (rain date is Saturday, October 5, 2019). Voke Park is located at 546 Washington Ave., Chelsea, MA, just down the street from The New Bridge Café. Come root for Chelsea seniors as they compete to capture the coveted Bocce Bowl trophy.

Online Payments Available for Parking

Beginning July 1, the City of Chelsea will offer an online payment portal for residential parking stickers and visitor passes. Residents can create an account and then sign in. For any questions, contact [email protected] or call 617-466-4054.

Evening on the Creek

Join GreenRoots in Celebrating 25 years of Fighting for Social and Environmental Justice and our 4th Annual Evening on the Chelsea Creek Fundraiser with music, food and lots of dancing.

Friday, September 6, at 5:30 p.m. at their Chelsea Creek Headquarters on Marginal Street.

Free Water Meter Replacement

The City of Chelsea’s DPW is continuing its water meter replacement program for both residential and commercial customers. As part of this effort, meter service technicians from the DPW may be visiting a property to remove the old meter and replace it with a new meter. All DPW meter service technicians travel in marked City of Chelsea vehicles and have City of Chelsea identification badges. Whenever a water meter technician visits a property, one should ask to see the City issued ID. Installation of a new meter will typically take less than 30 minutes. The new meters will eliminate most estimated bills. Reliable readings will also allow customers to identify leaks that may result in higher than normal bills. There is no charge for the new meter.

Property Tax Deferral Program

Seniors 65 or older having trouble keeping up with real estate tax increases may wish to take advantage of the tax deferral program. This program allows seniors to defer taxes on their real estate, up to 50 percent of the fair market value of the property, provided they agree to repay the City upon death or re-sale of the property. The City has increased the income eligibility limits to this program and reduced the annual rate of interest on deferred taxes to 4 percent. Seniors who are interested should contact the Assessor’s Office at 617-466-4010.

Chelsea Hills Walks

The Chelsea Hill Community has updated its schedule and has new meeting times.

Chelsea Hills will now be meeting every first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Starbucks at the Mystic Mall.

As for their walks, they will have them every second Saturday at 10 a.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. Locations vary, so please check the Chelsea Hills Facebook page or subscribe to email list.

Chelsea Street Bridge App

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

Citizenship Classes

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

MassPort Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

Senior Water and Sewer Discount

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.