News National Night Out In Chelsea by Record Staff • August 9, 2019 • 0 Comments Several organizations joined Chief Brian Kyes and the Chelsea Police Department for the celebration, including members of the second class of the Chelsea Youth Police Academy gather for a group picture. Residents of Chelsea since 1984, Rene Thomson and her husband, Joseph Fuches, are impressed with how Chelsea has grown has a city. They were just a few of the residents who came out to Mary O’Malley Park on Tuesday night, Aug. 6, for the annual National Night Out celebration.