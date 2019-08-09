News

National Night Out In Chelsea

by  •  •
Several organizations joined Chief Brian Kyes and the Chelsea Police Department for the celebration, including members of the second class of the Chelsea Youth Police Academy gather for a group picture.
Residents of Chelsea since 1984, Rene Thomson and her husband, Joseph Fuches, are impressed with how Chelsea has grown has a city. They were just a few of the residents who came out to Mary O’Malley Park on Tuesday night, Aug. 6, for the annual National Night Out celebration.

