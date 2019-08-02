Chelsea Curves/Tobin Bridge Construction Look-Ahead

July 28 – August 10, 2019

•Fourth Street Off-ramp Temporary Closure Continues

As of July 15, the Fourth Street Off-ramp is closed for 2-3 months for steel repairs, structural rehabilitation, safety improvements, and installation of permanent crash barriers on both sides of the ramp.

•Traffic Impacts

*Route 1 Northbound: Approaching the Tobin Bridge from Boston, the work zone begins in the right lane. Two of three travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m. – 10 p.m.) and at least one travel lane will be open during overnight hours (10 p.m. – 5 a.m.).

*Route 1 Southbound: Approaching the Chelsea Curves from the North Shore, the work zone begins in the right lane at the Carter Street off-ramp. Just beyond the Carter Street on-ramp, the travel lanes shift to the right. Two of three travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m. – 10 p.m.) and at least one travel lane will be open during overnight hours (10 p.m. – 5 a.m.).

*Local Streets: The Spruce Street temporary reconfiguration will remain in place until Fall 2019. A work zone is expected to be implemented on Carter Street underneath the viaduct during the week of August 5, which will maintain one lane in each direction. A separate advisory will be sent with confirmed dates and further details. On Saturday 7/27, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Spruce Street between Sixth Street and Everett Ave will be closed, and traffic detoured one block to Arlington Street. More details on the project website, Traffic and Construction Updates page.

Work Hours

*Most work will occur in during daytime working hours (6 a.m.–2 p.m.) on weekdays. Some work will take place during afternoon (2 p.m. – 7 p.m) and overnight hours (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) and on Saturdays (6 a.m. – 2 p.m).

Summary of Work Completed

*In the two weeks prior to July 28, crews continued work on the bridge deck, cured concrete, repaired steel, bridge deck, and joints, installed dust containment systems, power washed and excavated support column footings, and placed concrete columns.

•Description of Scheduled Work

*Route 1 Northbound: Cure concrete using water hoses, install deck panels, repair and paint gutters and deflector plates, and repair steel, bridge deck, and joints. Clean water used to cure new concrete may drip off the structure due to the condition of the existing drainage system on the bridge. Additionally, bridge deck removal will continue on the right side of the work zone through the Chelsea Curves.

*Route 1 Southbound: Paint new deflector plates.

*Underneath the Structures: Replace and paint steel; continue to install dust containment systems; power wash and paint columns and support beams; excavate, drill, and grout around support columns; erect steel; and place new concrete columns. On Carter Street, beginning the week of August 5, excavation and removal of the median.

•Travel Tips

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, changes in lane markings, temporary controls such as barriers and traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used throughout the project to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The contractors are coordinating with local event organizers and police to provide awareness and manage traffic impacts during events. For your awareness, during this look-ahead period, the following events are scheduled:

*Red Sox (Fenway Park): August 1 at 7:10 p.m., August 5 at 7:10, August 6 at 7:10, August 7 at 7:10, August 8 at 7:10, August 8 at 7:10, August 10 at 4:05.