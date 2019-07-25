Bourque Named Daoulas Award Winner; Announced as Legislative Leader for MASS

In their annual conference this month, the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents (MASS) announced that Chelsea outgoing Supt. Mary Bourque would be working with them on legislative issues at the State House.

The meeting, held in Mashpee, was also a time to highlight school leaders from across the state, and Bourque – who is a past president of MASS – was recognized for her career in Chelsea with the Daoulas Award. The association’s highest award is the Daoulas Award, and it is named after former Dracut Supt. Christos Daoulas.

Paul Andrews, MASS, and Eric Conti, Superintendent Burlington Public Schools, with Chelsea Supt. Mary Bourque

It was presented to her by Eric Conti, past president and superintendent of the Burlington Public Schools.

“Mary is a fierce, fierce, and tenacious supporter of her community and of the students of her community,” Conti said. “She is an extreme collaborator, leader of the 5 District Partnership and Urban Superintendents. She is a champion of students first arriving in our country…the motto of Chelsea is, ‘We Welcome and We Educate.’”

She is one of only three women to ever win the award.

Bourque, who is retiring at the end of this year and will be taking on a mentor role Aug. 1 to the new superintendent, was also announced as taking on a legislative position for MASS.

“I am humbled, and I am proud,” she said. “I am proud of my family; I am proud of my community of Chelsea; I am proud of my State – the Commonwealth of Massachusetts; and I am proud to be a public school kid.” Added Conti, “She will take the same tenacity for her community and apply it to all our communities.”