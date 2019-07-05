Peter Zaksheski Installed as President of Chelsea Rotary Club

Peter Zaksheski, a lifelong Chelsea resident and a prominent and personable community leader for decades, was installed as the president of the Rotary Club of Chelsea at the Installation of Officers Dinner June 25 at Spinelli’s, Lynnfield.

Zaksheski, director of the Frank A. Welch and Sons Funeral Home, became the service organization’s 92nd president, taking the oath of office from past Rotary president Allan I. Alpert, the program’s master of ceremonies.

Chelsea Rotary Club President Peter Zaksheski and his wife, Donna Zaksheski

“It is with the greatest enthusiasm and profound humility that I stand before you now for the first time as the 92nd president of Chelsea Rotary Club,” said Zaksheski. “I am reminded of the many great leaders who have presided over this club and I can only hope that I will carry out the purpose as effectively as the 91 men and women who have come before me.”

Zaksheski pledged that he will work diligently representing the club in a professional manner, invite and respect new perspectives, strive to uphold all of the club’s principles, and “most importantly move our shared and common mission over the next year.”

In his remarks, Zaksheski commended the efforts of his predecessor, outgoing president Maureen Foley.

“I want to applaud and acknowledge all the hard work and determination on the part of our outgoing president, Maureen,” said Zaksheski. “Thank you for all that you’ve done this past year.”

He expressed his gratitude to his wife, Donna Zaksheski.

“I am delighted that my wife, Donna is here tonight,” he said. “She is truly my best friend and greatest supporter.”

He paid tribute to his parents, the late Chester and Charlotte Zaksheski.

“Although my mother and father have passed some time ago, tonight I would like to honor them for providing me with the necessary tools in life. They taught me about commitment, demonstrated their empathy to those less fortunate, and provided me with the tools necessary to make the right choice in life.

“Charlotte and Chester, I know that you are looking down tonight with a sense of pride,” said Peter.

“I was born in Chelsea. I still make Chelsea my home. And I am a third-generation business owner. I’ve seen first-hand the wonderful and special things that Rotary has done for our community and how the people of Chelsea have come together through adversity.

“It is my hope and belief that our club will continue to be a positive impact in our community,” said Zaksheski. “I view myself as a temporary occupant of the presidency, and to that end, my goal is to provide a strong stewardship, and my primary goal is to leave the club just a little better off than I find it tonight.”

Zaksheski said the club will continue its noble deeds such as sending local youths to Camp Rotary, providing scholarships to Chelsea students, helping Chelsea families who suffer devastating fires in their homes, and participating in other charitable endeavors.

The new president said he hopes to attract new members to the Rotary Club.

“Let us continue to invite other business leaders to our club and further demonstrate to them all of the programs and services we implement each and every year,” said Zaksheski. “I believe that they will want to become part of something good and positive in this age of acrimony.

“Thank you all for the opportunity to be your president and I thank you all for the work that you do and continue to do on behalf of the Chelsea Rotary Club,” he concluded.