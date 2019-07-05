News Briefs

Next Chelsea Night Market July 13

Join the community in the next Chelsea Night Market. One Saturday a month from June to October, Luther Place is transformed with food and craft vendors, family activities and magical happenings. Events occur 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The next Night Market will be on July 13.

Chelsea Shines Sector 3



Join the Community Enhancement Team (CET) for Chelsea Shines – a neighborhood clean-up series. In July, CET will be weeding, cleaning and planting flowers along Mill Creek and the Creekside Commons Park. Spend the morning with them and help beautify Chelsea. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/chelseacet/ or contact Sharon Fosbury at [email protected] Registration will take place in front of Creekside Commons Park.

The event takes place on July 13, at 9 a.m.

Online Payments Available for Parking

Beginning July 1, the City of Chelsea will offer an online payment portal for residential parking stickers and visitor passes. Residents can create an account and then sign in. For any questions, contact [email protected] or call 617-466-4054.

Chel-Yea on July 18

Come to the Mystic Brewery for delicious and free tacos. The event is free and kid/dog friendly, and an opportunity to meet new friends and reconnect with old ones. The Mystic Brewery is located at 174 Williams Street.

Kiwanis Sangria Fundraiser



The Kiwanis Club will hold a summer Sangria fundraiser on Thursday, July 11, on the patio at El Potro Mexican Grill, 170 Everett Ave.

The will be Sangria, appetizers, a balloon pop, raffle prizes, music and more.

The event runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Tennis in the Parks ages 9-13

Perfect for first-time tennis players! Led by an approved US Tennis Association Net Generation coach, the program focuses on developing the skills to serve, rally, and score! All equipment is provided. Mondays & Wednesdays July 8-31 Highland Park, Willow Street Group A: 6-6:45pm; Group B: 6:45-7:30pm. Register at recreation.chelseama.gov or in person at the Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street, Monday-Friday, 4-8:30pm & Saturday 9-4pm. Call (617) 466-5233. Cost: $25

Attention Chelsea Artists



The City is asking local artists to help them paint storm drains throughout the city.

Share ideas and sketches by Aug.15. Send submissions to [email protected] with the subject as ‘Storm Drain Art Submission.’

Free Water Meter Replacement

The City of Chelsea’s DPW is continuing its water meter replacement program for both residential and commercial customers. As part of this effort, meter service technicians from the DPW may be visiting a property to remove the old meter and replace it with a new meter. All DPW meter service technicians travel in marked City of Chelsea vehicles and have City of Chelsea identification badges. Whenever a water meter technician visits a property, one should ask to see the City issued ID. Installation of a new meter will typically take less than 30 minutes. The new meters will eliminate most estimated bills. Reliable readings will also allow customers to identify leaks that may result in higher than normal bills. There is no charge for the new meter.

Open Gym at Williams School



Come in out of the summer heat and play your favorite sports at the Williams School gym, 180 Walnut Street, Chelsea — at no cost.

Adults & Teens: Open Volleyball: Mondays 6:30-8pm; Open Gym: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 5:30-8:30pm and Saturdays 1-4:30pm and Family Open Gym: Saturdays 10:30-12pm

A signed parental waiver is required for those under age 18. You can get on line at recreation.chelseama.gov or pick one up at the Williams. Be sure to bring it with you! Sports equipment will be available.

Summer Reading Outdoors



Nothing better than summer time reading! The Chelsea Public Library is presenting several Storytime Programs in every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the downtown this summer.

•Wed. July 3 on City Hall Lawn

Special Guest: Tom Ambrosino

•Wed. July 10 at Chelsea Square

(Winnisimmet Park) Special Guests: Rich

Cuthie from The Chelsea Chambers of

Commerce, and Chelsea Police

•Wed. July 17 at Bosson Park

Special Guest: Amy Gunzelmann from The

Harvard Museum of Natural History

•Wed. July 24 at Chelsea Square

Special Guests: Drumlin Farm Animals

and Chelsea Police

•Wed. July 31 at Chelsea Square

•Wed. Aug 7 at Bosson Park

(Grove St.)

In case of poor weather, the events will be held inside the library.

Domino Night

Gather with friends old and new each week, weather permitting, on City Hall Plaza to play dominos. Or bring the game of your choice. The games start at 6 p.m. each Tuesday through Aug. 27.

Property Tax Deferral Program



Seniors 65 or older having trouble keeping up with real estate tax increases may wish to take advantage of the tax deferral program. This program allows seniors to defer taxes on their real estate, up to 50 percent of the fair market value of the property, provided they agree to repay the City upon death or re-sale of the property. The City has increased the income eligibility limits to this program and reduced the annual rate of interest on deferred taxes to 4 percent. Seniors who are interested should contact the Assessor’s Office at 617-466-4010.

Chelsea Hills Walks

The Chelsea Hill Community has updated its schedule and has new meeting times.

Chelsea Hills will now be meeting every first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Starbucks at the Mystic Mall.

As for their walks, they will have them every second Saturday at 10 a.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. Locations vary, so please check the Chelsea Hills Facebook page or subscribe to email list.

Chelsea Street Bridge App

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

Citizenship Classes

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

Massport Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

Senior Water and Sewer Discount

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.