Encore Facts and Fun: Tidbits to Know About Encore on Opening Day

By Seth Daniel and Lauren Bennett

Carousel at Front

•The carousel in the front atrium is a jaw-dropping centerpiece to the front door of the building, framed in glass on three sides and having the waterfront in the background. The carousel feature is fully made out of flowers and is the largest such design attempted by any Wynn resort.

Communications Director Michael Weaver said it is larger than a similar flower carousel that exists on a Wynn property in Las Vegas. The majestic, colorful flower sculpture is punctuated in the back with sweeping curved escalators – specially made for Encore Boston Harbor and at an incredible expense compared to the traditional escalators.

Selfie Spot: Popeye Vs. Carousel

•There is still a great debate within the Encore staff as to where guests will most likely take the majority of their selfies on the resort.

Certainly the Popeye statue in the corridor headed to the function facilities is a good guess, but many believe that in Boston the hit will be the central flower carousel.

“In Las Vegas it was certainly Popeye because Las Vegas has a tremendous amount of international visitors and Popeye is such a classic American icon,” said Michael Weaver of Wynn Resorts. “I am sure there are many picture albums in England, Spain and France with a family member in a picture flexing with Popeye…Here, I think Popeye will have a lot of competition for selfies with the carousel. The carousel at Encore Boston Harbor is larger and more elaborate than the one in Las Vegas. So Popeye has his work cut out for him in Boston.”

Comfort From Bed

•The in-room controls for Encore Boston Harbor are some of the most technologically advanced systems in any Wynn property on Earth. The rooms use voice activation commands and also allow one to control virtually everything by an iPad stationed at the side of the bed.

With the iPad, one can control the temperature, the drapes in every room, the do not disturb sign on the door and even order room service. And all that without having to leave the comfort of the famous 507-thread-count sheets.

Red Card Specials

•Red Card holders will be treated to several different specials throughout the weekend. Already, those selected Red Card members were able to attend the pre-opening “Play Days” this week. However, other specials like parking onsite will be available.

Services On Site

• A sampling of the services offered at The Salon at Encore:

Women’s Design & Style—from $75

Men’s Design & Style—from $55

Updo or Formal Styling—from $125

Signature Color Service—from $150

Classic Manicure – 40 minutes, $45

Classic Pedicure – 55 minutes, $75

•A sampling of the services offered at The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor

Custom Massage – 80/95 minutes, $210/$250 Monday-Thursday; $230/275 Friday-Sunday & Holidays

Custom Made Facial – 50 minutes, $235 Monday-Thursday; $260 Friday-Sunday & Holidays.

•Body Treatments:

Espresso Mud Detoxifying Body Treatment, Moisture Drench Skin Conditioning Treatment – 50 minutes, $195 Monday-Thursday; $215 Friday-Sunday & Holidays.

•Fitness:

Personal Training

30/60 Minutes, $85/$125

60 Minute Duo, $200

Shops on Site

•The Drugstore: selling items like snacks, sandwiches, refreshments, sundries, toiletries, wine, beer, and cigars.

•The Wynn Collection: Selection of women’s designer clothing from desires like Victoria Beckkham, Jason Wu, Yigal Azourel, Jimmy Choo, and Monolo Blahnik.

•Wynn Beauty: Selection of fragrance, cosmetics, haircare, and skincare products.

•Watches of Switzerland: Selection of men’s and women’s watches from Hublot, IWX Shaffhausen, Omega, and Panerai.

•Wynn Men’s: Selection of high end clothing and accessories from designers like Bugatchu, own Varvatos, Jimmy Choo, and Bally.