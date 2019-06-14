News Chelsea Night Market by Record Staff • June 14, 2019 • 0 Comments After dark, fire breathers performed at the Chelsea Night Market. Butterflies and Fire?: You bet. Performers entertained the crowd on stilts in butterfly costumes through the day, and at night with fire spinning tricks during the first-ever Chelsea Night Market on Luther Place last Saturday, June 8. The Market was a hit locally with large, but manageable crowds, a circus-like atmosphere and food and retail vendors throughout. The next market will take place on July 13.