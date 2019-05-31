Chelsea Ward 4 Elects Delegates To Democratic State Convention

Registered Democrats in Chelsea Ward 4 recently elected the following

Delegates to the 2019 Democratic State Convention:

Attorney Olivia Anne Walsh

91 Crest Avenue

David A. Armstrong

91 Crest Avenue

Thomas J. Miller

91 Crest Avenue

This year’s State Convention will be held on September 14. 2019 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Ma. where thousands of Democrats from across the State will come together to discuss Party business and celebrate our successes as we prepare for upcoming elections. Those interested in getting involved with the Ward 4 Democratic Committee should contact the Ward 4 Chair, Attorney Olivia Anne Walsh or Ward 4 Secretary Thomas J. Miller at 617-306-5501.