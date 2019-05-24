Police Briefs 05-23-2019

By Seth Daniel and Paul Koolloian

No Identity

On May 11, at 6:50 p.m., a CPD officer observed a vehicle speeding on Eastern Avenue. The vehicle was pulled over and the operator refused to provide his identification to the officer. He was placed into custody after his repeated refusal to identify himself. He was later Identified and learned to not be properly licensed.

Bryan Nunez, 30, of 63 Shawmut St., was charged with refusing to identify himself, negligent operation, and unlicensed operation.

Breaking and Entering

On May 18, at 1 p.m., officers responded to an apartment at 77 Library St. for a report of a past breaking and entering to the residence. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with the reporting party who stated that an unknown male party had broken into their apartment and fled after her younger brother confronted the male and chased him out of the residence.

The victim was able to utilize her find my iPhone app that led the victim, and police, to a Shurtleff Street address. The victim identified the suspect, and he was placed under arrest.

Ariel Melendez, 42, of 61 Shurtleff St., was charged with breaking and entering in the day, and larceny from a building.

Driving under the Influence

On May 18, at 8:44 p.m., a CPD officer was dispatched to 92 Clinton St. for a report of a motor vehicle accident with no reported injuries. The officer observed two motor vehicles involved in a minor crash. As both were exchanging information, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol from one of the drivers. The officer formed the opinion that the operator was driving under the influence of alcohol and the driver was arrested on the scene.

Marvin Mancia, 39, of 109 Clinton St., was charged with OUI Liquor.