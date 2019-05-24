News Briefs

Open Gym at Williams School

Come in out of the summer heat and play your favorite sports at the Williams School gym, 180 Walnut Street, Chelsea — at no cost.

Adults & Teens: Open Volleyball: Mondays 6:30-8pm; Open Gym: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 5:30-8:30pm and Saturdays 1-4:30pm and Family Open Gym: Saturdays 10:30-12pm

A signed parental waiver is required for those under age 18. You can get on line at HYPERLINK “http://recreation.chelseama.gov” \t “_blank” recreation.chelseama.gov or pick one up at the Williams. Be sure to bring it with you! Sports equipment will be available.

First Time Homebuyer Classes

As a friendly reminder, Chelsea Restoration is having its June English First Time Home Buyer Workshop starts on Tuesday June 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 5-7 p.m.

Anyone purchasing soon, but still needing to meet their FTHB requirements, do not hesitate sign up for their online or in person classes.

Deadline for registration is Monday, June 3.

Cost is $60, and contact is (617) 889-2277.

Greenroots Annual Meeting May 23

GreenRoots will host its annual meeting, Burritos and Margaritas on the Creek, next Thursday, May 23, from 6-9 p.m.

The annual meeting is a recap for members and an opportunity for interested residents to learn more about the organization, which also having a fun social time.

The meeting takes place at their offices, 227 Marginal St.

Council on Aging Health Fair

The Chelsea Council on Aging will have its annual health fair on Thursday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Senior Center, 10 Riley Way.

There will be numerous raffles, prizes, and lots of great information to share. Any questions can be answered by Tracy Nowicki, (617) 466-4377.

Gallery 456 Events

As part of Chelsea’s celebration of Black History Month, the Lewis Latimer Society presents an exhibit at Gallery 456 featuring three notable former city residents of African descent. See portraits of each notable Black resident of Chelsea’s past at 456 Broadway, on display through the end of February.

Keep an eye out for these upcoming events at Gallery 456:

•Empty Bowls, an exhibit by the Chelsea Hunger Network: March 4 to April 18

•Senior Art Show, presented by the Chelsea Senior Center: April 29 to June 3.

•2019 Year Book, presented by the Chelsea High School Year Book: June 3 through July 8. Opening reception Friday, June 7

•Photography One Person Show, the work of Matt Frank: July to August

Property Tax Deferral Program

Seniors 65 or older having trouble keeping up with real estate tax increases may wish to take advantage of the tax deferral program. This program allows seniors to defer taxes on their real estate, up to 50 percent of the fair market value of the property, provided they agree to repay the City upon death or re-sale of the property. The City has increased the income eligibility limits to this program and reduced the annual rate of interest on deferred taxes to 4 percent. Seniors who are interested should contact the Assessor’s Office at 617-466-4010.

Chelsea Hills Walks

The Chelsea Hill Community has updated its schedule and has new meeting times.

Chelsea Hills will now be meeting every first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Starbucks at the Mystic Mall.

As for their walks, they will have them every second Saturday at 10 a.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. Locations vary, so please check the Chelsea Hills Facebook page or subscribe to email list.

Chelsea Street Bridge App

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

Citizenship Classes

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

Massport Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

Senior Water and Sewer Discount

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.