Monday Will Feature Memorial Day Parade, Official Exercises

For the eighth year, the Girl Scouts of Chelsea will kick off the Memorial Day Commemoration with a Parade up Broadway to City Hall, where an official ceremony will take place at 9 a.m.

The Girl Scouts will kick off their parade at 8:15 a.m. on May 27 from Welsh Funeral Home parking lot, 718 Broadway.

The Ceremony will take place on the front lawn of City Hall, with the laying of the wreaths, several numbers by the award-winning Chelsea High Concert Band, and essays from students in the schools.

The Parade is to recognize all who served and sacrificed for the country, but it is also open to community organizations that wish to march. If anyone has any questions or would like to participate in the Parade, the can call (617) 466-4250.