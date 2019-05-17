Chelsea Ward 4 to Elect Delegates to Democratic Convention May 25

Registered Democrats in Chelsea Ward 4 will hold a Caucus on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 9:30am at the Chelsea Public Library, 569 Broadway, Chelsea, MA to elect Delegates and Alternates to the 2019 Massachusetts State Convention.

This year’s State Convention will be held of September 14, 2019 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA, where thousands of Democrats from across the State will come together to discuss Party business and celebrate our successes as we prepare for upcoming elections.

The Caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Ward 4. Pre-registered Democrats who will be 16 by May 11, 2019 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate.

Youth, minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ individuals who are NOT elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be add-on delegates at the Caucus or at www.massdems.org.

Those interested in getting involved with the Ward 4 Democratic Committee should contact the Ward 4 Chair, Attorney Olivia Anne Walsh or Ward Secretary Thomas J. Miller at 617-306-5501.