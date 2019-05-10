Police Briefs 05-09-2019

Stabbed a Man on Shurtleff

On April 24, at 3:30 p.m. detectives and uniformed officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 207 Shurtleff St. The victim first stated that the incident occurred in Boston. Chelsea and Boston detectives were able to identify the location in Chelsea, in fact as 207 Shurtleff St. Officers responded to that address and encountered the armed suspect, who was brandishing a knife. Officers were able to subdue and arrest the male after a struggle in the hallway.

Rafael Otero, 49, of 207 Shurtleff St., was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Major Drug, Weapons Bust

On April 25, at 10 a.m., members of the Chelsea Police Drug Unit executed a Search Warrant at 423 Eastern Ave. unit 201. The search warrant was for distribution of crack cocaine. As a result of the warrant, detectives placed two individuals under arrest for distribution of cocaine and illegal possession of ammunition.

Andrew Escobar, 35, of N. Wilmington, was charged with possession to distribute a Class A drug and one warrant.

Kristopher Goodrich, 36, of 423 Eastern Ave., was charged with possession to distribute a Class A drug, three warrants, two counts of possession to distribute a Class B drug, six counts of possession of a large capacity firearm, two counts of possession of ammo without a permit and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Pulled a Knife in Vegas

On April 27, at 5:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to Las Vegas Restaurant for a report of an assault with a knife. Officers spoke to the restaurant manager who informed the officers that a heavy-set man wearing a white hat had pulled a knife on one of her patrons and threatened him with it. That male was identified and placed under arrest in Bellingham Square.

David Pritchard, 48, of Revere, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and one warrant.

Ongoing Feud

On April 28, at 3:48 p.m., a CPD officer was approached by a taxi driver. He told the officer that he is having ongoing issues with a known male. He told the officer that just earlier while he was walking near the Market Basket, the suspect purposely accelerated his car toward him placing him in fear. That male subject was placed under arrest.

Marco Reyes-Diaz, 61, of Everett, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.