CHS Roundup

CHS baseball team looking for first win

The Chelsea High baseball team dropped a pair of contests this past week. In an 11-6 loss to South Boston, the Red Devil offense was led by DJ Valdes, Nate Rosario, Justin Diaz, Carlos Godoy, and Sergio Maldonado, all of whom had base hits.

In a loss to Hull, Santiago Quintero had a pair of base hits.

Coach Rich Wilson and his squad were scheduled to take on Nashoba Tech yesterday (Wednesday) and will play Lynn Tech Saturday. They will make the long journey to Nashoba next Wednesday.

Steph Simon wins long jump at Invitational Meet

A number of members of the Chelsea High girls and boys outdoor track & field teams made the long journey to New Bedford Vocational High School this past week to compete in the Sunset Invitational Meet.

Lady Red Devil star performer Stephanie Simon came home with a first-place medal for her winning leap of 17′-8.5″ in the long jump.

Teammate Ana Chang reached the medal podium with her fourth-place effort in the 400 meter hurdles in a time of 69.94 seconds.

On the boys’ side, Chelsea’s ace distance man, Justin Turner, came through with a superb run of 10:07 in the two-mile event to capture second place.