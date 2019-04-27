Police Briefs 04-25-2019

CAUGHT AT THE BAR

On April 8, at 9:10 p.m., Chelsea Officers were flagged down near Bellingham Square by a victim of an unarmed robbery. The victim states he was on his phone when a male came from behind and stole the phone and ran off. One officer reviewed the City video system that captured the incident. From that video, the officer was able to track the suspect entering two local bars. The officer proceeded to the second bar, Los Amigos, and observed the suspect that matched the description; the stolen phone was retrieved from his pocket. He was arrested on the scene.

Oscar Hernandez, 37, of 90 Grove St., was charged with unarmed robbery.

DRINKING AT THE GYM

On April 10, at 6:16 p.m., CPD officers responded to the Dollar Tree located at 1090 Revere Beach Parkway on the report of an intoxicated individual located inside the store. The officers had received several complaints from businesses in the area for the same male drinking. The officers observed the male inside the Planet Fitness and placed him under arrest. He had an open bottle of Vodka. During the booking process, the officers found a stolen phone from the CHA in Everett on his person. He was additionally charged with receiving stolen property.

Ramon Pagan, 57, of 126 Maverick St., was charged with receiving stolen property under $1,200 and trespassing.

NO REEFER IN THE HOUSE, PLEASE

On April 11, at 1:44 a.m., officers responded to 95 Orange St. for a report of malicious destruction of property. While en route the officers were advised that the reporting party informed them that a male party broke her screen door and fled the area. The officers spoke to the victim who stated that she knows the suspect and lets him in her home but as a rule will not allow any smoking of marijuana. She says she returned home to the house full of the smell of someone smoking marijuana. She said they argued when she asked him to leave, and he damaged the property. He was located and placed under arrest.

Justin McKelver, 28, of 95 Orange St., was charged with malicious destruction of property under $1,200.

TICKET TANTRUM

On April 13, at 11:16 p.m., officers responded to the area of 474 Broadway to assist an officer. That officer came upon a male who was just issued a parking ticket that became disorderly. The Somerville man was placed under arrest. Christian Garcia, 26, of Somerville, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and common law violation.