Alumnus Elliot Katzman moderates Salem State University’s Agganis Forum

Former Chelsea High scholar-athlete Elliot Katzman served as moderator for Salem State University’s Agganis Forum Monday night at the university’s Recital Hall.

Katzman appeared at the forum with entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Cummings. Katzman interviewed Cummings about his successful career as the founder of Cummings Properties, Inc., that is responsible for buying, building, and managing over 10 million square feet of commercial real estate in eastern Massachusetts.

Cummings and his wife, Joy, are the founders of New Horizons not-for-profit assisted and independent living communities and the Cummings Foundation that has distributed more than $200 million in charities since 1986.

Asked about his splendid performance as moderator that drew applause from the audience, Katzman said humbly, “It was an honor to moderate the discussion with Bill Cummings. He is not only an incredibly successful entrepreneur, but an amazing individual who is making a big impact in the world.”

Katzman himself is also an incredible success story. He is a Salem State alumnus, a Salem State trustee, and general partner at Commonwealth Capital Ventures, a private venture capital firm based in Woburn that invests in early and growth stage technology companies. Prior to joining Commonwealth in 2007, Katzman was a general partner at Kodiak Venture Partners from 2002 to 2006.

Elliot and his wife, Donna (Frangiamone) Katzman, were classmates at Chelsea High. They reside in Marblehead.