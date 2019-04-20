Northeast Voke Invited into MSBA’s Feasibility Study Phase for New Building Project

Superintendent David DiBarri is pleased to announce that the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) invited Northeast Metro Tech to participate in a feasibility study for its new building project.

Northeast Metro is operating out of a more than 50-year-old building that requires educational, capital and maintenance improvements.

The MSBA – a state agency that works with communities to support educationally-appropriate, flexible, sustainable and cost-effective public school facilities –= invited Northeast into the feasibility study phase to explore potential solutions to identified problems.

During the feasibility study phase, Northeast and the MSBA will determine a project manager and designer to conduct a study of the current building. Once the study is completed, Northeast will then apply to the MSBA’s building project reimbursement grant program.

“We’re thrilled to have been invited by the MSBA into the feasibility study phase for our building project,” Superintendent DiBarri said. “Our hope is that we will be able to construct a new building that will better meet the demands of 21st Century learning.”