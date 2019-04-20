News Briefs

8th Annual Chelsea Empty Bowls



Thursday, April 18 5–7 p.m.

Williams School (Arlington Street entrance)

$20 in advance, $25 at the door (no credit cards)

Children under 8 eat free

More than 350 Chelsea artists have convened to provide beautiful, hand painted bowls and mugs.

A bowl or mug, all you can eat clam chowder, chili and broccoli cheddar soup with Toscanini’s ice cream come are included with the ticket. All proceeds go to Chelsea’s food pantries and community kitchens. Tickets at www.eventbrite.com, search for “Chelsea Empty Bowls”. For information call 617 889 8598 or email [email protected]

Chelsea 500 Casino Practice Interviews

The Chelsea 500 will be conducting practice interviews and resume reviews on Monday, April 22, at 4 Gerrish Ave.

Come in between 2-8 p.m. and expect to be there for one to two hours. No appointment necessary.

This is to prepare for interviews with the casino, Encore Boston Harbor.

City/School Meetings

•City Council, Monday, April 22, 7 p.m. in City Hall Chambers.

•Planning Board, Tuesday, April 23, 6 p.m., City Hall Conference Room. Agenda includes 176-178 Washington Ave. (7-11); 811 Broadway townhouses; 84 Beacon St. – Elle Scalli; 307 Broadway – Dave Peach, church proposal; 152 Washington Ave., 10 units – add third floor; 157 Clark Ave. – Full Revival Church proposal.

•ELC Site Council, Weds., April 24, 8:30 a.m., in the school.

•Browne Middle School site council, Weds., April 24, 8:45 a.m. in the school.

•Wright Middle School site council, Weds., April 24, 9:45 a.m. in the school.

•Kelly School site council, Thursday, April 25, 8:30 a.m., in the school.

•Clark Avenue Middle site council, Thurs., April 25, 8:30 a.m., in the school.

Youth Commission

The City of Chelsea is accepting applications for its Youth Commission. Members of the Youth Commission will advise and assist the City Council, the School Committee, and the City Manager in the development of policies, programs, and delivery of services for the health and welfare of Chelsea’s youth and their families. The Youth Commission is comprised of eleven members each being appointed to the position for a one-year term beginning in September, 2019. Interested applicants must be Chelsea residents between the ages of 13 and 20 and currently enrolled in high school. Members will be appointed by City Manager Tom Ambrosino with the approval of the City Council.

Ideal members of the Youth Commission have a solution-focused attitude and are passionate about making an impact on their community. Members meet the 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of each month and attend additional meetings as needed. Youth interested in being considered for the Commission need to fully commit to making a difference in our community. Applications are available online at https://tinyurl.com/chelseayouthcommissionapply, in Spanish at https://tinyurl.com/solicitudchelsea. For more information call 617-466-4073 or email [email protected] The application deadline is Monday, April 29, 2019.

Gallery 456 Events

As part of Chelsea’s celebration of Black History Month, the Lewis Latimer Society presents an exhibit at Gallery 456 featuring three notable former city residents of African descent. See portraits of each notable Black resident of Chelsea’s past at 456 Broadway, on display through the end of February.

Keep an eye out for these upcoming events at Gallery 456:

•Empty Bowls, an exhibit by the Chelsea Hunger Network: March 4 to April 18

•Senior Art Show, presented by the Chelsea Senior Center: April 29 to June 3.

•2019 Year Book, presented by the Chelsea High School Year Book: June 3 through July 8. Opening reception Friday, June 7

•Photography One Person Show, the work of Matt Frank: July to August

Property Tax Deferral Program

Seniors 65 or older having trouble keeping up with real estate tax increases may wish to take advantage of the tax deferral program. This program allows seniors to defer taxes on their real estate, up to 50 percent of the fair market value of the property, provided they agree to repay the City upon death or re-sale of the property. The City has increased the income eligibility limits to this program and reduced the annual rate of interest on deferred taxes to 4 percent. Seniors who are interested should contact the Assessor’s Office at 617-466-4010.

Chelsea Hills Walks

The Chelsea Hill Community has updated its schedule and has new meeting times.

Chelsea Hills will now be meeting every first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Starbucks at the Mystic Mall.

As for their walks, they will have them every second Saturday at 10 a.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. Locations vary, so please check the Chelsea Hills Facebook page or subscribe to email list.

Chelsea Street Bridge App

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

Citizenship Classes

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

Massport Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

Make Slime at CPL

Join your friends at the Chelsea Public Library to make slime with children and families on Friday, April 19.

The program begins at 3:30 p.m.

Senior Water and Sewer Discount

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.