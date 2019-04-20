CHS Sports Roundup

CHS girls track defeats Nashoba

The Chelsea High girls outdoor track & field team improved to 4-1 on the season, cruising to a 99-24 victory over Nashoba Tech this past week.

Leading the way for the Lady Red Devils was star performer Stephanie Smion, who contributed 20 points to the CHS total with victories in four events.

Stephanie captured the 200 dash in 26.3 seconds, the long jump with a leap of 18’-5”, the triple jump wth a landing of 34’-10”, and the 100 high hurdles in 16.1.

Ana Chang also turned in an outstanding performance in the meet with victories in the 400 intermediate hurdles in a clocking of 1:13 and the 400 dash in 1:03. Ana also took second place in the triple jump with a leap of 29’-3”.

Kerstin Sabillon led a Lady Red Devil sweep in the shot put with a toss of 22’-6.5”. Ana Severino took second with a throw of 22’-9.5” and Jeselie Renderos grabbed third spot with a heave of 21’-6”.

Joselyn Poste took second place in two events, the 400 hurdles in 1:14 and the javelin with a toss of 67’-3”. Denali Mejia came across in second spot in the 400 dash in 1:13.

Other first-place finishers for Chelsea were P. Melger in the two mile in 16:06, S. Rosales in the mile in 7:11, M. Castillo in the 800 in 3:01, G. Rodriguez in the 100 dash in 13.6, and Martinez in the javelin with a throw of 68’-1”.

In their previous meets this season, the Lady Red Devils defeated Notre Dame Academy, 80-48, and Greater Lawrence, 77-59, in a tri-meet. They split their next tri-meet, defeating Whittier, 101-32, but falling to Essex Tech, 79-57.

Coach Cesar Hernandez and his squad will host Northeast Regional and Mystic Valley in a tri-meet this Tuesday. They will travel to Greater Lowell next Thursday.

CHS boys drop close meet to Nashoba

The Chelsea High boys outdoor track & field team came up just short by a score of 70-66 to Nashoba Tech this past week.

Justin Turner paced the Red Devils with a pair of individual victories. Justin won the two-mile race in 10:44 and then raced to a first-place finish in the 800 in 2:11.

Teammate Jazmany Reyes also ran two distance events, taking first place in the mile in 5:02 and second in the 800 in 2:21. Julio Valladares grabbed second spot in the mile in 5:05.

Chelsea swept the 800 when Limilson Tavares came across the line in third place in 2:24. Limilson also earned three points for his second place performance in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:13.9.

The Red Devils also swept the shot put, led by Anthony Del Rosario with a throw of 37’-4.5”. Anthony also earned third place in the javelin with a toss of 86’.

Rigo Flores tossed the ball 33’-7” for second place and Josue Rios was third with his heave of 30’-6.5”. Josue also earned a point in the triple jump wth his leaps totaling 34’-2.25”, while Flores led a CHS sweep of the discus with his spin of 93’-7”.

W. Hernandez had a nice day, winning the 400 hurdles in 1:05, taking second in the 400 dash in 58 seconds, and placing second in the discus with a throw of 70’-9”.

Coach Cesar Hernandez and his crew will host Northeast Regional and Mystic Valley in a tri-meet this Tuesday. They will travel to Greater Lowell next Thursday.

CHS baseball team comes up short to Minuteman

The Chelsea High baseball team dropped a 15-5 decision to Minuteman Regional last week.

Andrew Falcon led the Red Devil offense with a base hit, two walks, and two runs scored. Santiago Quintero also had a base hit. Nate Rosario struck out five Minuteman batters.

Coach Rich Wilson and his squad were set to host O’Bryant High of Boston yesterday (Wednesday) and Mystic Valley today (Thursday) at 4:00. They will travel to O’Bryant next Wednesday.