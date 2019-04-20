Chelsea Fire Department Holds Successful Event at New Brown Jug Funds Will Go to New Firefighters Memorial

A large crowd attended the Chelsea Fire Department fundraiser Saturday night at the New Brown Jug.

Fire Captain Michael Thompson said the event helped the department reach its goal for the renovation project for the Chelsea Firefighters Memorial.

“We want to thank everybody for attending the fundraiser and making this event a big success,” said Thompson. “Many thanks to Michael Matrinko for being the gracious host that he was.”

Thompson also expressed his gratitude to Brian Greenhagen, owner of Mystic Brewery, for his generosity in hosting the April 6 CFD Chili-Off fundraiser at his establishment.

Event Organizer and CFD Captain Mike Thompson, New Brown Jug owner Mike Matrinko, and Event Chair and CFD Deputy Chief Mike Masucci at the Chelsea Fire Department fundraiser.

The Firefighters Memorial, located across the street from the Central Fire Station, was first erected in 1972. There had been no repairs at the site since that time.

Thompson served as a key organizer of the fundraiser. Deputy Fire Chief Mike Masucci was an organizer and a host of the event.