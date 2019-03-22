News Briefs

YOUTH COMMISSION

The City of Chelsea is accepting applications for its Youth Commission. Members of the Youth Commission will advise and assist the City Council, the School Committee, and the City Manager in the development of policies, programs, and delivery of services for the health and welfare of Chelsea’s youth and their families. The Youth Commission is comprised of eleven members each being appointed to the position for a one-year term beginning in September, 2019. Interested applicants must be Chelsea residents between the ages of 13 and 20 and currently enrolled in high school. Members will be appointed by City Manager Tom Ambrosino with the approval of the City Council.

Ideal members of the Youth Commission have a solution-focused attitude and are passionate about making an impact on their community. Members meet the 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of each month and attend additional meetings as needed. Youth interested in being considered for the Commission need to fully commit to making a difference in our community. Applications are available online at HYPERLINK “https://tinyurl.com/chelseayouthcommissionapply” \t “_blank” https://tinyurl.com/chelseayouthcommissionapply, in Spanish at HYPERLINK “https://tinyurl.com/solicitudchelsea” \t “_blank” https://tinyurl.com/solicitudchelsea. For more information call 617-466-4073 or email HYPERLINK “mailto:[email protected]” \t “_blank” [email protected] The application deadline is Monday, April 29, 2019.

GALLERY 456 EVENTS

As part of Chelsea’s celebration of Black History Month, the Lewis Latimer Society presents an exhibit at Gallery 456 featuring three notable former city residents of African descent. See portraits of each notable Black resident of Chelsea’s past at 456 Broadway, on display through the end of February.

Keep an eye out for these upcoming events at Gallery 456:

•Empty Bowls, an exhibit by the Chelsea Hunger Network: March 4 to April 18

•Senior Art Show, presented by the Chelsea Senior Center: April 29 to June 3.

•2019 Year Book, presented by the Chelsea High School Year Book: June 3 through July 8. Opening reception Friday, June 7

•Photography One Person Show, the work of Matt Frank: July to August

UPPER BROADWAY MEETING

The Department of Planning and Development and Department of Public Works are spearheading extensive infrastructure improvements on Broadway, from City Hall Avenue to Revere, with federal transportation funding. The Departments will hold a public hearing to receive input on the preliminary design of improvements and learn about the proposed construction schedule on March 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Chelsea Public Library Auditorium. Please contact HYPERLINK “mailto:[email protected]” \t “_blank” [email protected] or 617-466-4192 for more information.

REVALUATION IN 2020

Pursuant to Massachusetts law, the City of Chelsea is required to conduct a comprehensive revaluation of all property in the City for Fiscal Year 2020, which begins on July 1, 2019. As part of this comprehensive revaluation, the Chelsea Assessor’s Office must collect data on properties throughout Calendar Year 2019, including conducting interior inspections on a certain percentage of properties in the City. As a result, some property owners will be receiving letters requesting permission for such an interior inspection. When an assessor or a contractor working on behalf of the City to conduct such an inspection actually visits the property, you should ask to see their City issued ID. An assessor will ask only property-related questions. However, the assessor or contractor will never ask about personal information, immigration status, mortgage status, social security number or credit card information during an inspection. It is the City’s goal to ensure that all properties are assessed fairly and equitably, so we ask for your cooperation during this effort.

FREE TAX PREPARTION at CAPIC

Despite the government shutdown, the Internal Revenue Service has confirmed that it will process tax returns beginning January 28 and provide refunds to taxpayers as scheduled.

•Official VITA Program start date is Jan. 28

•Drop-offs will be accepted starting Jan. 22

•Days of hours of operation: Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 2-8 p.m.

•No appointments are needed as we are a drop off service only.

•Facilitated Self-Assisted Returns (people who do their own returns with guidance/help from CAPIC staff) – Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-8 p.m. Please bring your prior year tax return.

WHAT YOU NEED TO BRING:

•Picture ID

•Social Security Cards for EVERYONE on your return.

•Proof of health insurance – 1095B, 1099HC & 1095A (if you have one)

•W-2’s, 1099’s for interest, dividends, and other income – if any.

•Annual rent paid for State Return.

•Annual amount paid for weekly or monthly T- passes (for State return)

•IF over age 65 – and you are a homeowner, please bring with you the annual amount paid for real estate taxes and annual amount paid for water bills (for State return).

Please contact Shelly Thimmer at 617-884-6130, ext. 116

CHELSEA HILLS WALKS

The Chelsea Hill Community has updated its schedule and has new meeting times.

Chelsea Hills will now be meeting every first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Starbucks at the Mystic Mall. Next meeting will be in 2019.

As for their walks, they will have them every second Saturday at 10 a.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. Locations vary, so please check the Chelsea Hills Facebook page or subscribe to email list.

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

CITIZENSHIP CLASSES

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

MASSPORT NOISE COMPLAINT LINE

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

SENIOR WATER AND SEWER DISCOUNT Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.