Harolyn Bowden, Chelsea Black Community (CBC) President Joan Cromwell (center), and Kanen Smith (far right/partially out of frame) dance to the drumming of Noel Staples and Nurudafina Abena during the Black History Month Trailblazers ceremony. The original celebration last month was canceled due to snow, but that didn’t squash the spirit of the celebration. Several CBC members and the Trailblazers award recipients pose for a photo.